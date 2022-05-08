Hudbay Minerals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 4:35 PM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+283.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $416.28M (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HBM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.