Azenta Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETAzenta, Inc. (AZTA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-82.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.1M (-50.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZTA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.