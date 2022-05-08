CarGurus Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $392.66M (+129.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CARG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.