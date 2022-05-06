Bausch + Lomb stock climbs 6% following downsized $630M IPO

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), a spinout of Bausch Health Cos. (BHC), saw its stock climb 6% following its downsized $630M initial public offering on NYSE on Friday.

The maker of eyecare products and ophthalmology equipment opened at $18.50. The stock most recently changed hands at $19.12, up 6%, at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET.

BLCO offered 35M shares at $18 per share, raising $630M. Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to buy up to 5.25M additional shares. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint lead bookrunners.

The deal was downsized from an earlier proposal that called for 35M shares to be priced between $21 to $24 per share, which would have raised up to $840M.

BLCO will not receive any proceeds from the deal as all of the shares were offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of BHC, which will retain a roughly 90% stake in BLCO after the IPO. BHC’s stake will be lowered to 88.5% if the underwriter’s option is fully exercise.

The company also said it expects its stock to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on an “if, as and when issued basis” beginning on May 6.

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) recently announced it was seeking to enter into a new credit agreement of $2.5B term B loan facility and $500M revolving facility.