Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) class A shares are dipping 3.9% in Friday midday trading after several Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets after sifting through the online real estate platform's Q1 results and the company's focus on its super app as it winds up its Zillow Offers home-flipping unit.

Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos, who rates the stock a Buy, trimmed his price target to $65 from $115. The stock "will inevitably trade lower today as the market attempts to digest softening transactional trends and what that means for PA (Premier Agent) revenue and overall IMT (internet, media, technology) margins," he wrote in a note to clients.

Traffic to Zillow's (ZG) mobile apps and websites was 211M average monthly unique users in Q1, down 5% Y/Y, while visits were 2.6B, up 5% Y/Y. Mortgage segment revenue of $46M dropped 32% from $68M in Q1 2021.

Kurnos now expects a modest sequential decline for PA revenue in H2 2023. Q1 2022 Premier Agent revenue of $363M rose 9% Y/Y and increased from $353.8M in Q4 2021.

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion (Neutral) reduced his price target to $39 from $57 even after management reiterated 2025 targets of $5B revenue and 45% EBITDA margins. "We appreciate the long-term focus, but it's murky whether the '25 targets are achievable and macro could be a headwind through 2022/23," he wrote in a note to clients.

Other analysts trimming their price targets include: Barclays' Trevor Young (Underweight) cutting class A shares (ZG) target to $36 from $50; Truist's Naved Khan (Hold) to $41 from $58; RBC Capital's Brad Erickson (Outperform) to $50 from $65.

With the winding down of its house-flipping business, the online real estate platform reduced its exposure to housing inventory risk on its balance sheet to ~$500M and reduced related asset-backed debt by $2.6B in the quarter, Co-Founder and CEO Rich Barton said during the company's earnings call.

Zillow (ZG) will exit Q2 with no asset-backed debt related to its iBuying business and an expected net cash position of ~$2B before considering potential use towards a new $1B share buyback, which its board just authorized, he added.

After Thursday's close, Zillow (Z) shares slid after disappointing Q2 guidance