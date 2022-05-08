Everbridge Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.82M (+20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVBG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.