Clovis Oncology downgraded to neutral at Wainwright on Rubraca ovarian cancer uncertainty

May 06, 2022 12:34 PM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Wall Street Sign

ozgurdonmaz/E+ via Getty Images

  • H.C. Wainwright has downgraded Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to neutral from buy over concerns about a potential launch of Rubraca (rucaparib) as a first-line ovarian cancer treatment.
  • Shares are down 30% in Friday afternoon trading.
  • Analyst Edward White noted that the company recently received notification from the U.S. FDA that it should wait for additional maturity in terms of overall survival data from the ATHENA-SOLO trial before submitting an sNDA for Rubraca in the first-line ovarian cancer setting.
  • White added that the company has stated achieving 50% maturity as FDA request would take two years.
  • Due to the uncertainty of this sNDA, he has removed the first-line indication from his Rubraca model and also lowered sales estimates for the drug from 2022-2024.
  • Clovis (CLVS) shares have plummeted ~97% since reporting Q1 earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.