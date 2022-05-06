Clovis Oncology downgraded to neutral at Wainwright on Rubraca ovarian cancer uncertainty
May 06, 2022 12:34 PM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- H.C. Wainwright has downgraded Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to neutral from buy over concerns about a potential launch of Rubraca (rucaparib) as a first-line ovarian cancer treatment.
- Shares are down 30% in Friday afternoon trading.
- Analyst Edward White noted that the company recently received notification from the U.S. FDA that it should wait for additional maturity in terms of overall survival data from the ATHENA-SOLO trial before submitting an sNDA for Rubraca in the first-line ovarian cancer setting.
- White added that the company has stated achieving 50% maturity as FDA request would take two years.
- Due to the uncertainty of this sNDA, he has removed the first-line indication from his Rubraca model and also lowered sales estimates for the drug from 2022-2024.
- Clovis (CLVS) shares have plummeted ~97% since reporting Q1 earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday.