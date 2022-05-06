Will 3D Systems stock stage a recovery after Q1 results?

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is $0.00 (-100% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $132.67M (-9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DDD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Shares of DDD have seen increased selling pressure in recent days, declining ~49% YTD. The stock widely underperformed the S&P 400 Information Technology index in the last 1 year.

DDD stock gained after the 3D printing firm posted Q4 earnings beat and issued FY22 guidance:

In a post-earnings call, CFO Jagtar Narula said the revenue outlook reflects DDD's "expectation of an expanding additive manufacturing opportunity that will drive demand".

DDD last month said Narula will step down effective May 20 to join WEX, and roped in Wayne Pensky as interim CFO.

Recent deals:

DDD and Saudi Arabian govt.'s investment firm Dussur signed a deal to expand the use of additive manufacturing in Saudi Arabia and surrounding geographies.

DDD and Enhatch, developer of the Intelligent Surgery Ecosystem, partnered to create an optimized, automated and scalable medical device workflow.

In a recent analysis, SA contributor Robbe Geeraerts said DDD is reasonably valued, has a robust business model and operates in an industry that is expected to grow at a high CAGR.