May 06, 2022 12:42 PM ETMaravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) rose 6.3% after a report that the life sciences company is working with a banker after takeover interest.
  • Two U.S. companies are said to be interested in Maravai (MRVI), according to a Betavile "uncooked" alert. Not clear if the bidders will formalize offers for the company.
  • The latest report comes after Betaville last month said MRVI was weighing a new buyout offer from German laboratory supplier Sartorius AG.
  • In February, Maravai (MRVI) shares jumped after Reuters reported that Sartorius made an $11 billion acquisition offer for the U.S.-based company. However, Maravai (MRVI) turned down the all-cash offer of $42 per share as insufficient.
  • On Thursday, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.10, revenue of $244.29M beats by $12M.
