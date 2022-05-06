Maravai LifeSciences gains after speculation on takeover interest
May 06, 2022 12:42 PM ETMaravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) rose 6.3% after a report that the life sciences company is working with a banker after takeover interest.
- Two U.S. companies are said to be interested in Maravai (MRVI), according to a Betavile "uncooked" alert. Not clear if the bidders will formalize offers for the company.
- The latest report comes after Betaville last month said MRVI was weighing a new buyout offer from German laboratory supplier Sartorius AG.
- In February, Maravai (MRVI) shares jumped after Reuters reported that Sartorius made an $11 billion acquisition offer for the U.S.-based company. However, Maravai (MRVI) turned down the all-cash offer of $42 per share as insufficient.
- On Thursday, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.10, revenue of $244.29M beats by $12M.