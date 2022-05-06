Endo cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler with $1 price target

May 06, 2022 12:57 PM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)AMPHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Piper Sandler has downgraded the Ireland-based drugmaker Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Underweight from Neutral on Friday, noting the impact of generic competition on the company’s vasopressin injection, Vasostrict.
  • With its 1Q 2022 financials on Thursday, Endo (ENDP) reported a ~30% YoY revenue decline for Vasostrict, its lead sales generator that added $155.9M to the topline.
  • Piper analysts note that the competition against the drug will only worsen with new entrants. As an example, they point to a generic from Amphastar (AMPH) that is set to make its market entry in July 2023.
  • Being unprofitable, Endo (ENDP) needs to assess its cost structure, the firm argues. However, “we did not get a sense that management, as of yet, has a clear sense of how it intends to position the business for a return to sustainable profitability,” the analysts wrote.
  • Noting that the company shares “are not investable for the foreseeable future,” they have lowered the price target to $1 from $3 per share.
  • Seeking Alpha authors have only issued Sell ratings on Endo (ENDP) since May 2021.
