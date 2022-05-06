Hillenbrand Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETHillenbrand, Inc. (HI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $728.05M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.