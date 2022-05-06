Rumble SPAC CFVI gains as Trump set to appear on platform Friday night
May 06, 2022 1:04 PM ETCF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)DWACBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed in December to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, jumped 4.6% after a tweet that Donald Trump will appear live on the platform on Friday.
- Trump will appear live at 8pm on Friday on his official account on Rumble, according to a tweet from the platform
Rumble and SPAC CFVI have been gaining a lot of interest in recent months after the alternative YouTube platform announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's new social media company and his platform Truth Social. Trump's media company is also going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC). DWAC shares gained 5.8% on Friday.
Rumble is slated to go public later this year through the merger with CFVI. Trump's appearance on Rumble comes after he just began officially using his Truth Social account at the end of the last week.