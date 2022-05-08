Dun & Bradstreet Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETDun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $527.29M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DNB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.