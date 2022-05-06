QUBT, METX and SKYH among mid-day movers

May 06, 2022 1:06 PM ETSWVL, METX, SKYH, AREN, QUBT, NVCTBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: Sidus Space (SIDU) +53%.
  • Humanigen (HGEN) +27%.
  • Vinco Ventures (BBIG) +26%.
  • Swvl Holdings (SWVL) +24%.
  • Funko (FNKO) +21%.
  • Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) +20%.
  • The Arena Group Holdings (AREN) +18%.
  • Quantum Computing (QUBT) +21%.
  • Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) +18%.
  • DMC Global (BOOM) +18%.
  • Losers: The Joint (JYNT) -42%.
  • Clovis Oncology (CLVS) -31%.
  • Endo International (ENDP) -31%.
  • Under Armour (UA) -25%.
  • Guardant Health (GH) -23%.
  • Under Armour (UAA) -22%.
  • Meten Holding Group (METX) -20%.
  • Bloom Energy (BE) -19%.
  • Backblaze (BLZE) -18%.
  • fuboTV  (FUBO) -17%.
