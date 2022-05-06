QUBT, METX and SKYH among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Sidus Space (SIDU) +53%.
- Humanigen (HGEN) +27%.
- Vinco Ventures (BBIG) +26%.
- Swvl Holdings (SWVL) +24%.
- Funko (FNKO) +21%.
- Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) +20%.
- The Arena Group Holdings (AREN) +18%.
- Quantum Computing (QUBT) +21%.
- Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) +18%.
- DMC Global (BOOM) +18%.
- Losers: The Joint (JYNT) -42%.
- Clovis Oncology (CLVS) -31%.
- Endo International (ENDP) -31%.
- Under Armour (UA) -25%.
- Guardant Health (GH) -23%.
- Under Armour (UAA) -22%.
- Meten Holding Group (METX) -20%.
- Bloom Energy (BE) -19%.
- Backblaze (BLZE) -18%.
- fuboTV (FUBO) -17%.