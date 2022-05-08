Valvoline Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $887.1M (+26.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VVV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.