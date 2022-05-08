PRA Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETPRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-42.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $253.46M (-12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PRAA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.