May 06, 2022

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. scored their seventh consecutive weekly gain, adding another 7 to 705, its highest since March 2020 and 57% above levels at the same time last year, Baker Hughes said in its latest weekly report.

U.S. rigs targeting crude oil gained 5 to 557, their highest since April 2020, and gas rigs added 2 to 146, their best level since September 2019, while two rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU), (OILK), (OLEM)

Bank of America's commodities team previously forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 52 in the first 15 weeks of this year.

