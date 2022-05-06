GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO -17.4%) shares cratered on Friday, leading the consumer electronics sector lower after a disappointing earnings print.

Shares of the San Mateo, California-based camera and technology company fell over 16% in Friday afternoon trading, extending an over 30% loss thus far in 2022.

The significant slide might be somewhat surprising initially, given the company’s beat on profit estimates for the first quarter, coupled with in-line revenue. Additionally, the company was able to expand margins despite significant supply chain and inflation headwinds that have hit the overall consumer electronics sector. Further still, subscription revenue appeared buoyant, growing 8% from 2021.

However, the company’s weak guidance appears to be the culprit for the cratering of shares on the day.

“While we are impressed that GoPro is expanding its total addressable market with specialized products for vloggers as well as flying drones, the Q2 outlook is below consensus by 12%,” Citi analyst Jim Suva lamented.

He cut his price target $1, from $9 to $8, advising a “Sell” and “High-Risk” rating on shares. Suva added that his pessimistic projections for the company could well get worse as well as his model does not assume any recessionary impact that could cut consumer appetite.

To be sure, there are mixed opinions on the Street as it regards the road ahead for GoPro (GPRO). Indeed, Jefferies, Oppenheimer, and Wedbush all reviewed the quarter positively and applauded the company’s ability to maintain margins despite a myriad of headwinds.

“GPRO continues to execute on its subscription model while expanding its product portfolio through new core products and launches of new models,” Oppenheimer’s Martin Yang opined. “We believe GoPro is well-positioned to capitalize on its growing TAM despite macro uncertainty.”

Still, both Oppenheimer and Wedbush trimmed price targets, suggesting that while the quarter was not as bad as the share reaction reflects on Friday, it was not knocked out of the park either.

Read the full transcript of Friday’s earnings call.