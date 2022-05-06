Amarin downgraded to underweight at JP Morgan amid pricing and volume pressures
May 06, 2022 1:29 PM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- JP Morgan has downgraded Amarin Corp. (NASDAQ:AMRN) to underweight due to headwinds seen in both the U.S. and Europe.
- The firm also took away its price target.
- Analyst Jessica Fye said that U.S. volume and pricing pressures could get even worse, while in Europe, reimbursement and pricing in countries there could weigh.
- Amarin (AMRN) missed on the top and bottom lines in its Q1 results released on Wednesday and also continued to suspend 2022 revenue guidance. Sales of its fish oil pill Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) dropped significantly due to generic competition.
- Fye added that opportunity for the company in Europe is likely "slow to materialize."
- H.C. Wainwright also downgraded Amarin (AMRN) following earnings.