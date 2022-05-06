Hot Stocks: NET, BE drop on earnings; HUBS rallies; PTON reportedly looking for investors

Corporate earnings reports continued to exert significant influence in Friday's midday trading. CloudFlare (NYSE:NET) and Bloom Energy (BE) both posted sharp declines in the wake of their quarterly updates.

Meanwhile, HubSpot (HUBS) moved in the opposite direction following the release of its financial figures. The stock rallied after posting better-than-expected results.

In other news, Peloton (PTON) lost ground on reports that it planned to sell a sizable chunk of the company to an outside investor.

Decliners

Signs of slowing growth triggered a sharp decline in CloudFlare (NET). Shares of the provider of internet security and performance services dropped 15% in intraday trading.

The company edged past expectations for its Q1 earnings and revenue figures. Still, results prompted a wave of analyst price target cuts, as the firm's forecast showed flagging growth in the second half of the year.

Bloom Energy (BE) also posted a double-digit percentage slide following the release of its quarterly update. The firm posted a loss for the quarter that came in wider than expected, on lower-than-projected revenue growth of around 4%.

Based on the weak results, BE dropped almost 19% in intraday trading.

Peloton (PTON) represented another midday decliner, falling 6% on reports that the company is looking to sell a minority stake in the company. The Wall Street Journal reported that the maker of home fitness equipment is looking to sell up to 20% of the firm, seeking potential partners from both private equity and technology companies.

Gainer

HubSpot (HUBS) received significant buying interest after posting better-than-expected quarterly results, climbing around 8% in intraday action.

The sales software maker exceeded projections for both its top and bottom lines, with revenue that rose almost 41% from last year. The company also gave solid guidance for the rest of the year.

For more on the day's biggest movers, head over from Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.