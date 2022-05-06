Can Duke Energy earnings top Street view in Q1?

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $1.33 (+5.6% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $6.32B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DUK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 downward revisions.

DUK stock slipped after the firm's Q4 results missed estimates, hurt by mild weather, fewer renewable projects placed in service and share dilution.

As part of its broadly constructive view of the utilities sector, Credit Suisse said DUK is among the best positioned stocks for inflation and future decarbonization driven initiatives.

Bank of America upgraded DUK to Buy as it believes the firm may over-deliver on some aspects of its investment plan. Inflation could create headwinds for utilities, but larger ones like DUK "are in a better position to maintain earned ROEs between rate cases".

SA contributor Leo Nelissen said DUK shareholders can expect steady capital gains, low but sustainable dividend growth and satisfying dividend yield in a recent bullish analysis.

Recent news:

DUK last month said it invested in projects to convert landfill gas from 2 North Carolina landfills into renewable natural gas.

DUK increased its capacity to produce wind and solar power by 20% in 2021. The firm plans to fully exit coal by 2035.

DUK sought approval for a hike in monthly utility rates from the North Carolina Utilities Commission, as part of its annual adjustment of the cost of fuel.

DUK is working with GE Hitachi, TerraPower and other big names in new nuclear technology as it mulls investing in small modular reactors.

DUK stock, which gained 7.1% YTD, outperformed the S&P 500 Utilities index in the last 1 year.