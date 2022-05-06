Radius Global Infrastructure soars on report of potential sale

May 06, 2022 1:38 PM ET

Aerial view of 5G telecommunication tower

xijian/E+ via Getty Images

  • Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) jumped 19% after a report that the lessor of cell sites to wireless providers, is exploring options, including a sale.
  • RADI is working with an adviser to solicit interest from possible buyers, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Radius Global has a market cap of about $1.3 billion.
  • Radius Global (RADI) has short interest of 8.4%.
  • Radius Global describes itself as one of the largest owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential telecommunications digital infrastructure in 21 countries.
  • RADI is set to report Q1 results on Monday.
