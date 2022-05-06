Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.99M (+98.7% Y/Y).

Plug Power (PLUG) reporting a larger than expected Q4 GAAP loss while revenues of $161.9M topped forecasts and were the company's highest-ever quarterly sales.

It shipped ~3,300 GenDrive units and had revenue associated with 11 hydrogen infrastructure systems, compared with 2,200 GenDrive units and nine hydrogen infrastructure systems in the year-ago quarter.

Plug issued in-line guidance for FY 2022, seeing revenues of $900M-$925M, compared with $909.1M analyst consensus estimate and $502M in FY 2021 revenues. It expects a decline in average molecule costs throughout the year vs. 2021, due to a full year impact of additional capacity from the Tennessee plant, strategic agreements with key suppliers, lower logistics costs and green hydrogen plants coming online.

The company signed one of its first green hydrogen supply contracts, unveiling an agreement with Walmart (WMT) in April for an option to deliver up to 20 tons/day of liquid green hydrogen to power material handling lift trucks across distribution and fulfillment centers in the U.S.

Plug (PLUG) also signed a construction contract for the largest green hydrogen facility in North America with McDermott (OTCPK:MDRIQ), with two 500K-gallon hydrogen spheres producing 45 metric tons/day of green liquid hydrogen.

In addition, it is part of a partnership with ~40 clean power companies, utilities and universities to create plans for a regional hydrogen hub in the US, unveiled by the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

SA contributors are mixed about Plug's prospects, with Keith Williams questioning a "scattergun approach to hydrogen" but another analysis suggesting "decent profitability in five years' time in line with management guidance".

Over the last 1 year, PLUG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.