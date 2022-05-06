Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is keeping its head above water, up 1.2% after first-quarter revenues came in even better than expected in rebounding from a pandemic-hit early 2021.

Revenues quadrupled to $460.5 million, and the company says box-office momentum accelerated late in the quarter and "continues to build."

Net loss narrowed substantially, to $74 million from a year-ago loss of $208.3 million. EBITDA swung positive, to $25.2 million vs. -$92 million a year ago.

“Cinemark once again outpaced North American industry box office recovery by a significant 650 basis points when comparing first quarter 2022 against first quarter 2019," CEO/President Sean Gamble notes. "Similarly, our international admissions surpassed their corresponding industry results by 500 basis points."

For the quarter, admissions revenues were $235.8 million and concessions $173 million. Attendance was 33.1 million, with an average ticket price of $7.12, and concession revenues per patron came to $5.23.

Aggregate screen count at quarter-end was 5,849; the company has commitments to open three new theaters and 42 screens for the rest of 2022, and nine new theaters and 70 screens after that.

Check out Cinemark's earnings call presentation.

For more detail, dig into Seeking Alpha's transcript of the company's earnings conference call.