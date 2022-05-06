CROCS falls 3% after analyst cuts price target

May 06, 2022 1:52 PM ETCROXBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Baird analyst Jonathan Komp slashes CROCS (CROX-3% PT by 40% to $120 and maintains an outperform rating.
  • The company's Q1 earnings and guidance boost reflect strong operating performance despite external concerns of an eventual slowdown/reversion.
  • Analyst is uncertain how long sentiment headwinds may persist, but expects Crocs and HEYDUDE to achieve growth targets for 2H/2023.
  • B.Riley cuts the price target to $128 from $153. The target price is double from the current market price of $63.92.
  • Stifel analyst cuts price target to $59 from $101.
