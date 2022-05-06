BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR +17.9%) is ringing in its first quarterly release as an independent company with quite a move in shares.

The maker of Power Bars and protein powders posted strong sales and profitability figures for the inaugural print. Net sales grew 17.3% from the prior year quarter while net earnings skyrocketed by hundreds of percent as a result of the breakaway from Post Holdings (POST) effective March 10. In fact, net earnings were recorded as more than double what they were to start 2021, jumping to $1.30 from an estimate of $0.60 in the prior period.

Of note on the balance sheet, $840 million of debt was issued to Post (POST) in accordance with the spinoff, per SEC filings.

Much like its former parent, the company expects impacts from inflation and supply chain to persist through the remainder of the year. However, management indicated that pricing actions and operation efficiency improvements should be able to stave off much of the adverse impact.

Shares gained over 16% in Friday afternoon trading.

Read more on the results from its former parent.