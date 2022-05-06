Catalyst watch: Rivian lockup expires, Western Digital event and inflation prints
May 06, 2022 3:00 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), WDC, FSLY, MGMBBIG, ARDX, DASH, LCID, IGMS, EE, APLD, GNS, HTZ, EXFY, TCBX, SOPA, F, AMZN, ARTA, AUB, JKHY, DISH, VERU, OTRA, FTNT, CRVS, TSLA, MGA, APRN, COIN, BTC, MNMD, UAA, KSS, AUR, TSP, LUCD, RLGY, BWAC, SWX, WRK, GMVHF, AFRM, POSH, PCT, VNRXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - May 9
- Volatility watch - Options trading is elevated again on Vinco Ventures (BBIG) and Ardelyx (ARDX). DoorDash (DASH) and Lucid Group (LCID) are near the top of the list of most discusssed stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets and StockTwits after their earnings reports. Watch IGM Biosciences (IGMS) with short interest at an elevated level.
- All week - The conference schedule is headlined by the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference with over 50 healthcare companies giving presentations. Other notable meetings that could generate news include the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference, the Oppenheimer's 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, Citi’s 2022 Global Energy, Utilities, and Climate Technology Conference, the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference, and the Goldman Sachs Seventh Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference.
- All day - Analyst quiet periods expire on Execelerate Energy (EE), Applied Blockchain (APLD), and Genius Group (GNS). IPO lockup periods expire on certain blocks of shares for Hertz Global (HTZ), Expensify (EXFY), Third Coast (TCBX), and Society Pass (SOPA). There is also Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) with nearly 800M shares being freed up to be sold investors if they desire. Notably, that tally includes 100M shares of Rivian held by Ford (F) and 160M shares by Amazon (AMZN).
- All day - Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) will host its 2022 Investor Day during which execs plan to discuss the company’s long-term strategy with a question and answer session following the presentations. A separate "What’s Next Media & Industry Analyst Day" will focus on new products across WDC's portfolio of storage solutions. The events take place with activist investor Elliott Management calling for the storage company to separate its hard-disk drive and flash businesses.
- 11:00 a.m. Shareholders with Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) meet to vote on the deal to take Hong Kong startup Prenetics public in a $1.7B SPAC deal. The combined company will be traded on the Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol PRE upon completion.
- 11:00 a.m. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) will host an investor day outlining the company's strategic priorities and plans for the future.
- 2:00 p.m. Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) will host an Investor Day event with a series of presentations by senior management. The last time the company held an investor day, shares fell about 5% over the next few sessions as investor digested the update.
Tuesday - May 10
- All day - Dish Network Corporation (DISH) will hold an analyst day event. Shares of DISH fell sharply following a disappointing earnings report, but Morgan Stanley thinks the analyst day presentation could reinvigorate investor confidence in the private network/enterprise opportunity.
- All day - Watch Veru (VERU) with a pre-emergency use authorization meeting planned for Sabizabulin. Shares of Veru have been active in the past off sabizabulin developments.
- All day - Shareholders with OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTRA) will meet to approve a business combination with Comera Life Sciences in a SPAC deal. Comera Life Sciences is looking to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous to subcutaneous forms.
- All day - Fed speakers are back on the circuit with Federal Reserve Bank presidents Raphael Bostic, John Williams, and Loretta Meister due to give talks.
- All day - Fortinet (FTNT) will host its Accelerate 2022 & Investor/Analyst Day event.
- All day - Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) is set to hold a R&D Symposium to provide an update on the company's three clinical programs
- All day - Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will join the Financial Times’ Future of the Car Summit for a one-hour live interview.
- All day - Magna International (MGA) will hold its investor event at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri will present on the company's position in the market, innovative technologies, systems-level capabilities and progress on the company’s strategy.
- All day - Blue Apron (APRN) will host its inaugural investor day at the company’s fulfillment center in Linden, New Jersey. Members of Blue Apron’s management team plan to discuss the company’s mid-to-long term strategic plans and outlook, operations, marketing, technology, sustainability and financials, among other topics. Shares of Blue Apron are down more than 40% YTD.
- Postmarket - Coinbase Global (COIN) will report earnings with options trading implying a 18% share price move up or down. Coinbase earnings have created ripples in the broad crypto market in the past, including immediate moves for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).
Wednesday - May 11
- All day - Mind Medicine (MNMD) will present Phase 2a data on the effects of LSD at the Pysch Symposium.
- All day - Under Armour (UAA) holds its annual meeting on May 11 just days after shares crumbled after the athletic apparel company disappointed with its earnings report. Kohl's (KSS) also holds an annual meeting with activists investors pushing for board seats and bidders in the mix.
- 8:30 a.m. The consumer price reports will blaze in to expectations for a 0.2% month-over-month increase in CPI. The year-over-year inflation rate is seen edging down to 8.2% from 8.5%. A CPI reading of 6.1% is anticipated after backing out food and energy costs. Bank of America forecasts broad price gains across categories amid supply chain headwinds and higher commodity prices. Food and auto prices are seen running extra hot, while some deceleration is seen with lodging prices, air fares, and transportation services pricing.
- 1:20 p.m. Aurora Innovation (AUR) CEO Chris Urmson takes part in a fireside chat at the FT Future of Car Summit.
- 2:20 p.m. Lucid Group (LCID) CEO Peter Rawlinson takes part in a keynote address at the FT Future of the Car Summit.
- 4:30 p.m. TuSimple (TSP) will host its 2022 Investor Day in Tucson, Arizona with a detailed update on the company's progress on hitting near-term milestones and the path to commercialization. Analysts have the event circled as a potential share price catalyst.
- 4:30 p.m. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) will host a business update conference call to provide an overview of the company's near-term milestones and growth strategy.
Thursday - May 12
- All day - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) will host an investor day event.
- All day - Energy traders will be watching for the latest OPEC monthly oil report.
- All day - Better World Acquisition Corp. (BWAC) will hold a shareholder Meeting to vote on extending the deadline on the deal to take waste disposal firm Averda public.
- All day - Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) will hold its annual report with Carl Icahn still pushing to land as many as four seats on the board.
- 8:30 a.m. The producer price report will attract more attention than normal with a double-digit Y/Y increase forecast.
- 8:30 a.m. WestRock Company (WRK) will host its 2022 Investor Day with updates expected on the company’s markets, operations, growth strategies and goals.
- 11:00 a.m. BetMGM will hold a virtual business update to provide insights into the growing North American sports betting and iGaming operations of the company. Look for updates on the launches in Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, and Ontario. BetMGM is owned by MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF).
- 1:00 p.m. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) will host its 2022 Investor Day. The event will feature presentations members of the executive leadership team. Bank of America previewed that the event will provide more color around the on-going CEO transition at Fastly, how the company plans to address the CDN market, and more visibility into the security and Edge Cloud businesses.
- Postmarket - Companies reporting earnings with a double-digit share prices move up or down implied by options trading include Affirm Holdings (AFRM), Poshmark (POSH), and Purecycle Technologies (PCT).
Friday - May 13
- All day - The Federal Reserve calendar of speakers include FRB Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari talking about energy and inflation, as well as FRB Cleveland President Loretta Mester discussing monetary policy.
- 10:00 a.m. VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) will host a Capital Markets Day to update investors on strategic updates and discuss the company's key short-term growth drivers. Shares of VolitionRX rallied more than 20% in the six weeks after its last held a capital market day event.