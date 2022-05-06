The Arena Group shares jump 16% in wake of improved earnings report

The Arena Group (AREN), owner of such news outlets as Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, saw its stock rally 16% in afternoon trading on Friday.

AREN stock opened at $11.50, hitting a low of $11 in mid-morning and later rising to a high of $12.86 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $12.08, up 16%, at approximately 1:35 p.m. ET.

The media group issued an improved Q1 earnings report after market close on Wednesday that showed revenue had shot up 44% year-over-year. The company added digital advertising revenue had more than doubled from the same quarter in 2021.

AREN, which recently changed its name from TheMaven, uplisted its shares to NYSE and held an initial public offering in February. Seeking Alpha is a competitor of TheStreet.

