RingCentral Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $458.36M (+30.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RNG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 2 downward.