DHT Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-285.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.68M (-40.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DHT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.