JFrog Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETJFrog Ltd. (FROG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.15M (+35.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FROG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.