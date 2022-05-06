Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETSupernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+225.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.47M (+679.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SUPN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.