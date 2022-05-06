FS KKR Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $358.13M (+137.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.