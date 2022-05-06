SmileDirectClub Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.2M (-32.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SDC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.