IAC/InterActive Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- IAC/InterActive (IAC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.65 (-118.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+49.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IAC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.