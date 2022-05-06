Vroom Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.00 (-75.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $878.17M (+48.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VRM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.