Lumen stock stays positive amid bullish trader's take
May 06, 2022 2:30 PM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is hanging around its session high Friday afternoon, up 0.9%, as the stock got a trader's call-out on CNBC.
- Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill brought up Lumen (again) in "Final Trades" on CNBC's Halftime Report.
- "Even with the market going green, I'm not too trusting of the market being a lot better for a long time," Harrington said. "So I'm hiding out in Lumen, which trades at a huge discount to its private-market value; they reported earnings yesterday, they were totally fine, and you've got a 9% dividend yield."
- Harrington had also tagged up Lumen in "Final Trades" in February, saying the company should be "maybe twice" its then-trading level.
- For more detail, check out Lumen's earnings call presentation and earnings call transcript.