Cambium Networks stock slumps after soft Q1 results, weaker-than-expected outlook

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock has fallen 14.2% to $13.87 in Friday afternoon trade, after the wireless communications company reported a Y/Y decline for both Q1 2022 non-GAAP EPS and revenue.

CMBM's Q1 non-GAAP EPS fell to $0.01 from $0.41 a year ago, while Q1 revenue fell ~30% Y/Y to $61.9M, which also missed estimates by $0.52M.

Oppenheimer lowered its price target on the company to $23 from $28.

Cambium said it faced supply challenges in Q1 due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

"A Chinese government COVID lockdown in Shenzhen impacted manufacturing during the middle of March, and during the last two weeks of the quarter, a lockdown in Shanghai shuttered our distribution and warehousing facility," said CMBM CEO Atul Bhatnagar in the earnings report.

Aside from the Chinese lockdowns, quarterly revenue was also hurt by lower Point-to-Multi-Point and Point-to-Point revenues due to slower demand from North American service providers.

CMBM also provided outlook for Q2 which was below expectations. The company guided for Q2 revenues to be between $65M-$73M and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.01-$0.11, vs. estimates of $72.27M and $0.15, respectively.

FY 2022 revenues are expected to be between $280M-$300M vs. consensus revenue estimates of $302.24M. FY 2022 non-GAAP EPS is seen to be between $0.28-$0.70 vs. consensus EPS estimates of $0.87.

Up to Thursday's close, CMBM stock had lost ~37% YTD.