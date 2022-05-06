Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) +5% to reach a 52-week high in Friday's trading after reporting a narrower Q1 loss than in the prior-year quarter, which had been weighed by the negative effects of Winter Storm Uri.

Q1 net loss fell to $284M, compared with a $2.04B net loss in the year-earlier quarter, a net loss from ongoing operations of $222M, vs. a comparable $1.99B loss a year ago, and revenues of $3.13B, which fell 3% Y/Y.

The Texas-based utility issued guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $2.67B-$3.27B, ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA of $2.81B-$3.31B, and ongoing operations adjusted free cash flow before growth of $2.07B-$2.57B.

"We delivered adjusted EBITDA in the quarter in line with company expectations with increasing confidence in full year 2022, are executing on a comprehensive hedging strategy to capitalize on the beneficial power and commodities markets that is expected to provide significant value to Vistra in 2023 and beyond, and are continuing the advancement of our capital allocation priorities," CEO Curt Morgan said.

Vistra's (VST) price return shows a 16% YTD gain and a 62% increase during the past year.