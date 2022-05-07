Tech Roundup: Elon Musk's Twitter deal keeps making waves
- If you thought that the circus involving Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk and his acquisition of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was going to leave town any time soon, well, you better get used to that big top remaining up for the foreseeable future.
- The Musk-Twitter (TWTR) saga grabbed more attention across the tech sector this week, beginning with speculation about just who Musk might turn to in order to run the social-media giant. And, as it turns out, Musk might be prepared to pick the person he knows the best to serve as Twitter (TWTR) chief executive--himself--at least on a temporary basis.
- But, before anyone takes over as the next Twitter (TWTR) boss, Musk is solidifying his buyout efforts. Once you say something in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, you are on the record. And this week, in an SEC filing, Musk disclosed he had lined up more than $7 billion in additional funding to acquire Twitter (TWTR), including a cool $1 billion from Oracle's (ORCL) Larry Ellison, who just happens to be on the Tesla (TSLA) board of directors.
- And, after Musk completes his buyout of Twitter (TWTR), what might he do with the company? Well, one belief is that he will eventually take it public, again.
- Elon Musk and Twitter (TWTR) weren't the only ones making headlines this week. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for instance, found its way into the spotlight, and into investors' eyes for several reasons.
- Warren Buffett has made no secret of how much he loves Apple (AAPL). And Buffett disclosed that his Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) bought up $600 million worth of Apple (AAPL) stock during the first quarter of this year. Berkshire (BRK.A), (BRK.B) now owns a massive $159 billion worth of Apple's (AAPL) stock.
- Not much has been heard lately about anything Apple (AAPL) might be doing in the electric car market. However, reports surfaced saying that Apple (AAPL) has hired Desi Ujkashevic, a 31-year-veteran of the Ford Motor Co. (F), to help boost Apple's (AAPL) electric car efforts. Needless to say, Apple (AAPL) hasn't publicly confirmed that Ujkashevic has joined the company.
- Apple (AAPL), along with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), got some high marks from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the two tech giants his top picks among tech stocks. But, both companies, along with several other tech-sector leaders, took it on the chin with big losses resulting from a broad selloff on Wall Street due to investors' concerns about a slate of negative economic data.
- Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported strong quarterly results, which led CEO Lisa Su to say the company has reached "a significant inflection point" in it ongoing business transformation.
- Along with AMD's (AMD) results, as handful of industry analysts said the latest data shows strength gaining in the semiconductor market.
- Investors abandoned ride-hailing giants Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER) following those companies quarterly results and forecast. Lyft (LYFT) shares fell almost 30% the day after its first-quarter report, which led analysts to say the company's "80s rock star mentality" won't work for much longer.
- Uber (UBER) didn't get hit as bad as Lyft (LYFT), but it still felt the ire of investors who didn't like the company's cautious outlook commentary.
- Streaming TV companies proved to be active during the week, as Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and private equity firm Apollo Group were reportedly working on a joint bid to acquire a minority stake in premium cable-TV channel Starz.
- Paramount Global (PARA) shares dropped during the week as its quarterly sales and revenue declined even though its added more subscribers to its Paramount+ streaming TV service.
- FuboTV (FUBO) ended the week in the red, as its shares fell more than 20% after the streaming TV service provider reported first-quarter losses that grew from a year ago, and gave weaker-than-expected second-quarter and full-year outlooks.