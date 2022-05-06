2U , Inc. (TWO) is ticking higher on Friday afternoon after edging past analyst estimates on earnings.

Shares of the Lanham, Maryland-based online education company were carried 8% higher shortly before the close of the week, boosted by beats on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter. While the company continues to report net losses, these losses appear to be lessening.

The results also point to a full-year of results essentially in line with consensus expectations. The company now expects full year revenue to range from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion, with Wall Street having estimated $1.07 billion.

To be sure, not all of Wall Street was thrilled with the print. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler, while broadly positive on the results, cut his price target on lingering concerns on the balance sheet and decelerating online education trends.

“Over the last two years, [2U] (NASDAQ:TWOU) has traded at an average EV/NTM revenue multiple of 2.5x, although its revenue growth has been decelerating, and comps valuation multiples have recently contracted, which we believe warrants a below-historical-average multiple,” he explained. “We believe its elevated balance sheet risk also deserves a reduced EV/revenue multiple.”

As such, Meuler moved his price target on shares from $20 to $14, advising that the stock is in his “speculative/risk” suitability rating. Still, he added the stock could be a speculative add if that price target is achievable.

Shares traded at $10.16 just ahead of the final hour of trading on Friday, having fallen precipitously from a peak of $46.52 in the summer of 2021.

