AECOM Technology FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 3:10 PM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.39B (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.