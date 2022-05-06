Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said late Thursday that it was working with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) to use the HoloLens 2 augmented reality glasses in cars for the first time.

According to the blog post, Microsoft (MSFT) said the "moving platform" could be used to potentially teach and train drivers in a variety of different ways, including how to deal with "challenging road conditions," or "creating new user experiences for autonomous vehicles. "

It's possible the technology could be used to help truck or bus drivers handle narrow streets or identify "points of interest" on driving routes or give entertainment for passengers.

The post added that the capability could be shared across other industries in the future.

Last month, it was reported that Microsoft's (MSFT) deal with the U.S. Army for combat googles that was initially believed to be worth as much as $22 billion could be just half of that figure.

In June 2021, Microsoft (MSFT) said it signed a deal with the Army, which it said at the time could be worth $21.88 billion, to provide HoloLens technology for 120,000 headsets.

At the time, the agreement was for five years, but it could be extended for another five years, Microsoft said.

In October 2021, the Army confirmed that it was delaying the field testing of Microsoft's (MSFT) augmented-reality goggles until later in fiscal 2022.

