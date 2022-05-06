Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 3:16 PM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.27 (+23.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $183.71M (+319.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHVN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.