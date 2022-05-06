Axsome under pressure after cancellation of broker event - Morgan Stanley

  • Morgan Stanley attributes the recent weakness of Axsome (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares to the company’s decision to cancel its attendance at an upcoming broker conference. The clinical-stage pharma company is trading lower on Friday, recording its second biggest intraday loss for the year.
  • The management has confirmed its inability to take part in the event in person due to a scheduling conflict, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Vikram Purohit note.
  • However, Axsome (AXSM) has guided to a potential FDA action on its marketing application for depression therapy AXS-05 to 2Q 2022. Given the high level of investor attention and uncertainty on the decision, "some investors may see the cancellation as a reason for caution regarding a potential AXS-05 update” they added.
  • Calling the FDA action on AXS-05 a “significant catalyst” for the company, the team predicts a 40% – 60% upside to the stock with a favorable outcome and more than 50% downside with a setback.
  • Morgan Stanley has an Equal Weight rating on Axsome (AXSM) with a $27 per share target, compared to its $84.95 average price target on Wall Street.
