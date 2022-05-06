Energizer FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 3:26 PM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-50.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $655.38M (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.