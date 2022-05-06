Tyson Foods FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2022 3:29 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, May 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 (+40.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.84B (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.