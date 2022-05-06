Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) +3.2% in Friday's trading, rallying near a YTD high, after reporting stronger than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and a 14% Y/Y rise in revenues to nearly $3B.

Q1 net income rose to $352M, or $1.11/share, from $295.9M, or $0.93/share, in the year-earlier quarter; Q1 core price increased revenue by 6%, consisting of 7.6% in the open market and 3.5% in the restricted portion of the business.

The company's average recycled commodity price during Q1 was $201/ton, a $17/ton decline from Q4 2021 but a $68/ton increase over the prior-year quarter.

Republic's (RSG) Q1 earnings "exceeded consensus on most key metrics, reflecting upside in solid waste revenue and margin, suggesting its results should exceed initial guidance," Bloomberg Intelligence writes.

Also, Republic (RSG) announced a joint venture with Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to develop 39 new renewable natural gas projects across the U.S., which is expected to generate substantial progress towards Republic's sustainability goal to beneficially reuse 50% more biogas by 2030.

Earlier this week, Republic (RSG) completed its acquisition of US Ecology for $2.2B, including debt.

Republic Services' (RSG) price return shows a 3% YTD loss but a 23% gain during the past year.