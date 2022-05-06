Hersha Hospitality upgraded to Buy at Stifel as asset sale helps to de-risk
May 06, 2022 3:36 PM ETHersha Hospitality Trust (HT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) stock is rising 2.1% in Friday trading after Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded the lodging REIT to Buy from Hold because the company's agreement to sell seven non-core properties for $505M has "de-risked the story."
- "We believe if the company can execute on additional asset sales and enhance its improved portfolio, the NAV discount should narrow," Yarmak wrote in a note to clients.
- The analyst set a $14.50 price target, equating to 14.0x multiple on 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $117.2M, or $395 per key. Hersha's (HT) stock was trading at $10.17 in late Friday trading.
- Earlier in the session, the stock was one of the top financial gainers.