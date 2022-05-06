Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$5.50 from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory updated showed a surprise build in oil and oil product inventories (NYSEARCA:USO).
- TSA checkpoint data pointed to falling passenger volumes, down ~1% week on week and ~12% below 2019 levels (JETS).
- Marathon (MPC) reported Q1 results, announcing plans to increase Q2 throughput to meet rising demand.
- The diesel fuel price at the pump hit a record high nationwide this week.
- EU Commission plans to announce an oil embargo against Russia were slowed, as Hungary and Slovakia resist the measure.
- President Biden announced plans to partially refill the SPR, with 60mb to be purchased in future years.
- The Baker Hughes (BKR) oil directed rig count rose by five rigs on the week.
- OPEC+ accelerated production growth plans for June, after missing March targets by ~85%.
- Petrobras (PBR) and Total (TTE) began producing from the Mero field.
- EOG (EOG) reported Q1 results, pointing to rising Q2 production and maintaining annual production guidance.
- Pioneer (PXD) reported earnings, flagging falling QoQ production into Q2, but maintaining annual production guidance; CEO Sheffield said US oil production forecasts remain too high.
- Conoco (COP) reported Q1 results, flagging falling QoQ production into Q2, but maintaining annual production guidance while lifting capex guidance.
- Apache (APA) reported Q1 results, flagging 2.7% lower QoQ production into Q2, and raising capex on increased activity.
- BP (BP) reported Q1 results, flagging lower QoQ production into Q2, with CEO Looney indicating that Russian oil production had fallen by 1mb/d and would likely fall by another 1mb/d in May.
- Shell (SHEL) reported Q1 results, flagging 9.0% lower QoQ oil production into Q2 on Gulf of Mexico maintenance; CEO Ben van Beurden said "we are not seeing demand destruction."
- Coterra (CTRA) reported Q1 results, flagging 2.3% lower QoQ production into Q2.
- W&T (WTI) reported Q1 results, flagging falling production, net of acquisitions, for Q2.