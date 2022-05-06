Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$5.50 from last Friday's close

May 06, 2022 3:37 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)WTI, MPC, TTE, PBR, CTRA, SHEL, BP, APA, EOG, COP, PXD, JETS, BKRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • This week's DOE inventory updated showed a surprise build in oil and oil product inventories (NYSEARCA:USO).
  • TSA checkpoint data pointed to falling passenger volumes, down ~1% week on week and ~12% below 2019 levels (JETS).
  • Marathon (MPC) reported Q1 results, announcing plans to increase Q2 throughput to meet rising demand.
  • The diesel fuel price at the pump hit a record high nationwide this week.
  • EU Commission plans to announce an oil embargo against Russia were slowed, as Hungary and Slovakia resist the measure.
  • President Biden announced plans to partially refill the SPR, with 60mb to be purchased in future years.
  • The Baker Hughes (BKR) oil directed rig count rose by five rigs on the week.
  • OPEC+ accelerated production growth plans for June, after missing March targets by ~85%.
  • Petrobras (PBR) and Total (TTE) began producing from the Mero field.
  • EOG (EOG) reported Q1 results, pointing to rising Q2 production and maintaining annual production guidance.
  • Pioneer (PXD) reported earnings, flagging falling QoQ production into Q2, but maintaining annual production guidance; CEO Sheffield said US oil production forecasts remain too high.
  • Conoco (COP) reported Q1 results, flagging falling QoQ production into Q2, but maintaining annual production guidance while lifting capex guidance.
  • Apache (APA) reported Q1 results, flagging 2.7% lower QoQ production into Q2, and raising capex on increased activity.
  • BP (BP) reported Q1 results, flagging lower QoQ production into Q2, with CEO Looney indicating that Russian oil production had fallen by 1mb/d and would likely fall by another 1mb/d in May.
  • Shell (SHEL) reported Q1 results, flagging 9.0% lower QoQ oil production into Q2 on Gulf of Mexico maintenance; CEO Ben van Beurden said "we are not seeing demand destruction."
  • Coterra (CTRA) reported Q1 results, flagging 2.3% lower QoQ production into Q2.
  • W&T (WTI) reported Q1 results, flagging falling production, net of acquisitions, for Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.